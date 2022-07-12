Mumbai: Woman booked for extorting Rs 56 lakh from elected representative

The Sakinaka police in Mumbai on Monday registered an FIR against a 33-year-old woman for allegedly extorting Rs 56 lakh from an elected representative in Maharashtra by blackmailing him and threatening to tarnish his political and personal image. The complainant approached a magistrate court in Andheri in May and it recently asked the police to register a case against her.

According to the police, the woman met the complainant in February 2020 through a close friend and told him that she was from Dubai and had suffered heavy losses in her business due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The woman started seeking financial help from him but the complainant did not respond to many calls and messages from her, the police said. “Out of sheer courtesy and noble intentions, I agreed to help the accused. However, I always tried to maintain a distance,” he told the police in the complaint.

The woman then allegedly started asking for more money and told the complainant that if he did not give her the money, she would tell his wife that they were having an illicit relationship.

The complainant told the police: “Fearing for my reputation, image and career, I felt that it is better to fulfil the demands of the accused to finish the matter.” He alleged that the woman later learned that his wife was aware of the blackmailing attempts and resorted to tarnishing his public and political image by creating fake social media accounts and posting objectionable images to portray they were in a relationship.

The woman allegedly threatened the man that the smear campaign would stop only after he divorces his wife, leaves his kids and marries her. The complaint told the police: “I could not even fathom such an absurd idea of divorcing my wife and leaving his family even in his wildest dream, I clearly told the accused to immediately stop tarnishing his image and reputation In front of the whole world.”

“Since the accused was repeatedly threatening and blackmailing me and my wife through social media posts on Instagram, I reported the matter to the Sharjah police which took serious cognisance of the matter and prosecuted the accused who was in jail for 78 days,” the complainant told the police.

He added: “The accused recently contacted my wife and categorically told her that she would leave no stone unturned to tarnish the image, reputation, family and professional life of mine. The accused has been blackmailing us that in case her unreasonable demands of money are not met, she will make sure that irreparable harm is caused to my family and professional life. I have already been duped and cheated of Rs 56 lakh approximately. And I cannot afford to submit to any demand of the accused.”

The complainant also said that in October last year, he approached the Bandra police, who registered an FIR against her for defamation and threat. The complainan informed the court in his application that her brother is in jail in a murder case registered in Delhi.

A police official from Sakinaka police station confirmed the registration of an FIR adding their investigations are on in the case. The FIR was registered against the woman under sections 384 (extortion), 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation.), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating.) and 500 (Punishment for defamation.) of the IPC and 66 and 67 (posting obscene content in electronic form) of the IT Act.