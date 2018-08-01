Mumbai: Woman blackmails girl over affair, held

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly extorting gold ornaments from a girl studying in Class X at Tardeo. Police said the accused threatened to inform the girl’s parents that she was having an affair with her classmate and demanded money from the student. Both the accused and the girl stay in the same building.

An officer from Tardeo police station said, “The 22-year-old saw the victim speaking to a male classmate outside her tuition class. Later in the day, she threatened to inform the girl’s parents and asked for money… she also threatened to defame her in the locality.”

“After making the girl plead for two days, the accused last Friday went to her house and again threatened to inform her mother. Following this, the girl handed over a necklace, a pair of earrings and a nose ring made of gold to the woman.”

She later informed her mother and a case of extortion was registered last Saturday. The same day, the accused was brought to the police station. The valuables have been recovered. Senior Inspector Sanjay Surve confirmed the arrest.

