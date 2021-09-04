Mumbai: Woman blackmails 25-year-old trader using obscene video

A 25-year-old trader has filed a First Information Report at Navghar police station in Vasai (East) over being allegedly blackmailed by a woman he was friends with on Facebook. The woman had tricked him into recording an obscene video of his and was using it to extort money.

The complainant said that soon after obtaining his video, the woman, with the help of another person, tried to get money from him by threatening to leak the video on social media. Explaining the incident, he told the police that he has been on Facebook since 2010 and has over 2,000 friends. He had received a friend request from a woman on September 1 and after accepting it, both of them started chatting on the messenger.

The woman asked for his phone number and the chats continued on WhatsApp. On September 2, the woman made a video call and indulged him in sexual activities on the phone. The complainant gave into her demand but did not know that she was using a screen recording application to record the video call.

Soon after the call ended, she sent him messages demanding Rs 5,000. She threatened to make his video viral on Facebook if he did not give the money. The woman kept texting him but when he did not respond, she got another man to call him. The man threatened the complainant after which he decided to approach the police.

An FIR was registered under Sections 384 (extortion), 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and 66E (punishment for violation of privacy) and 67 A (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act) of the IT Act.