Mumbai horror: Woman objects to molestation, pushed off local train, loses arm

A 20-year-old Mumbai woman lost her arm after a man allegedly pushed her off the local train when she repeatedly objected to his attempts to molest her.
The Bhayander Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a 53-year-old man, identified as Jitendra Hirmukhe, in connection with the case. The incident took place on November 4.
According to a police statement, the accused had objected to her travelling on a coach reserved for specially-abled persons, which, the cops said, led to a verbal altercation. The woman has, however, alleged that the accused had molested her on board the train.
Recalling the ordeal, the woman said the man had “touched me badly” before she called him out. As the alleged harassment continued, the woman, upset, threw her shoe at him. What followed was a horrific fall from the train, leaving her with life-altering injuries.
“I had boarded a train from Boriwali and was heading towards Naigoan. One uncle had touched me badly and I had objected to the same. The uncle did not listen and continued to molest me; we engaged in a verbal altercation and threw shoes at each other. The uncle then pushed me and fell due to which I lost my arm and I have a head injury,” the 20-year-old victim said.
She continued, “I have been left with one arm and 16 stitches on my head; I am the only one who earned and now it’s most likely that I’ll lose the means to earn. I demand justice. I want strict action against the accused.”
Police said, “The woman had boarded a train from Boriwali and had entered the specially abled coach; the accused had objected to her presence in the specially abled coach, due to which both had a verbal altercation. Both the individuals threw shoes at each other.”
“The accused then pushed the victim from the train, and she fell on the tracks and lost her right arm,” the cop said. Police are trying to verify the woman’s claims of molestation.
The woman is currently undergoing treatment at Cooper hospital.
The accused has been booked under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman), 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).