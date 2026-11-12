Mumbai horror: Woman objects to molestation, pushed off local train, loses arm

A 20-year-old Mumbai woman lost her arm after a man allegedly pushed her off the local train when she repeatedly objected to his attempts to molest her.

The Bhayander Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a 53-year-old man, identified as Jitendra Hirmukhe, in connection with the case. The incident took place on November 4.

According to a police statement, the accused had objected to her travelling on a coach reserved for specially-abled persons, which, the cops said, led to a verbal altercation. The woman has, however, alleged that the accused had molested her on board the train.

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Recalling the ordeal, the woman said the man had “touched me badly” before she called him out. As the alleged harassment continued, the woman, upset, threw her shoe at him. What followed was a horrific fall from the train, leaving her with life-altering injuries.