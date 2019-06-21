Mumbai: Woman ‘attacks’ hospital staff, they protest for better security

A 29-year-old woman allegedly attacked two nurses, security guards and several staffers, and damaged property at Kandivali Shatabdi Hospital on Thursday morning, following which hospital employees staged a protest demanding better security.

Over 600 hospital employees including doctors, nurses and Class III and IV employees went on protest until Thursday evening. The development comes days after a doctor was assaulted by a patient’s family at NRS Medical College in Kolkata, leading to countrywide protests by doctors.

A doctor at the hospital said the woman, Himani Sharma, was brought to the casualty ward by Bangur Nagar police personnel for a medical check-up at 5 am on Thursday. Police said that Sharma had stopped a passing police van early in the morning and requested medical assistance, following which the personnel took her to the hospital.

“When she was made to wait for the on-duty doctor, she attacked the nurse. She grabbed her neck and attacked whoever tried to stop her,” claimed Prakash Devdas, president of the Mahapalika Arogya Seva Karamchari Sangathana. Sharma allegedly attacked another nurse and a contractual security guard. Police personnel accompanying Sharma were allegedly unable to subdue her for several minutes.

Sharma was arrested and booked under sections of the IPC for voluntarily causing hurt and deterring public servants from carrying out their duties, as well as under sections of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss of Property) Act.

Sharma, who works at a BPO and stays in Virar, was produced before a magistrate on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody, said police.

The two injured nurses were admitted to the hospital for abrasions and neck pain. “They are stable now, we will discharge them tomorrow,” said Dr Pradeep Angre, Medical Superintendent, Shatabdi Hospital.

Soon after, the hospital staff protested the lack of security in the casualty ward and demanded regular security instead of contractual guards. They threatened to go on indefinite strike from July 5 if their demands are not met.

“The contractual guards are old and unable to handle a violent person,” said a nurse.

Angre said a meeting was later held with hospital employees. “We assured them of increasing security in the hospital,” he said.