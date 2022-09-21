scorecardresearch
Mumbai: Grandfather arrested, uncle booked for sexually assaulting 20-year-old woman

According to the police, the woman from Uttar Pradesh came to Mumbai in May this year and was staying at her grandfather's place.

The police learned that the uncle had been raping the woman for 12 years and sent a team to Uttar Pradesh to trace him. (File/representational)

The Mumbai police have booked the grandfather and an uncle of a 20-year-old woman for allegedly sexually assaulting her. The police arrested the grandfather Sunday and sent a team to Uttar Pradesh to trace the uncle.

According to the police, the woman from Uttar Pradesh came to Mumbai in May this year and was staying at her grandfather’s place. When she recently went to a government hospital for a check-up for an infectious disease, the doctors told her that she was pregnant, the police said.

“She was two months pregnant. Her family members were then informed about it and she revealed that she was raped by her uncle, 43, at her native place in Uttar Pradesh,” said an investigator. The complainant stated that she was sexually assaulted by her grandfather, 52, as well, in Mumbai, according to the police.

The police said they registered a case under provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) Act on September 18 at a police station in the central suburbs of Mumbai following which the grandfather was arrested.

The police learned that the uncle had been raping the woman for 12 years and sent a team to Uttar Pradesh to trace him.

“The woman claims that her uncle had threatened her of dire consequences due to which she had not revealed her ordeal to anyone,” said an officer.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 01:24:54 pm
