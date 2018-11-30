Mumbai: Woman arrested for marrying minor

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested earlier this month for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old boy and marrying him last year. Since November 17, the woman has been in jail along with her five-month-old daughter — her child with the minor boy.

The woman was arrested by the Kurla police following a complaint filed by the boy’s mother last year. In the complaint, the mother has alleged that on November 23, 2017, the woman had came to their house along with her family members and said that she had married her son. Following this, the boy allegedly left home, his mother has claimed.

In her statement to the police, the mother has claimed that the boy has been in contact with the accused for the last two years. She also alleged that the accused had been married twice. Maintaining that her son was under stress and was being forced by the accused to stay with her, the woman alleged that she and her son quarrelled, following which he left home without informing anyone last year.

Based on these allegations, the Kurla police booked the woman on charges of kidnapping, criminal intimidation under IPC, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

The accused, who has filed for bail, has denied the allegations as false and concocted in her petition. She has said that they were having an affair and that no complaint was filed by the boy’s family earlier, even after allegations that she had threatened the minor and his relatives. She has claimed that they got married and had a child.

She has also stated that while the boy’s mother has claimed to have two daughters aged 20 and 18 years, it is not possible for her to have a son who is 17 years and eight months old. The bail plea is likely to be decided on Friday.