Mumbai: Woman arrested for kidnapping infant from Bhendi Bazaar

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping an infant in Bhendi Bazaar during Eid-e-Milad celebrations late Wednesday. The accused, Nabila Mansuri, was arrested on Thursday.

The incident took place when Mankhurd resident Nasrin Khan (26) had gone with her daughters Aqsa (5) and Gulbasa (9 months) and other family members to Bhendi Bazaar to take part in the celebrations.

The police said that around 8.30 pm, Khan and her two children got separated from the rest of the family after she began to feel faint. When she sat down on the pavement to rest, she was approached by a woman. “The woman told Khan that niyas (specially prepared food) was being distributed in a nearby building. She urged Khan to get the niyas and volunteered to look after her younger daughter till she returned,” said Shirish Gaikwad, senior inspector of J J Marg police station.

Khan heeded her advice and went into the building with Aqsa. When she returned a few minutes later, the woman had disappeared with Gulbasa. Khan then called her bother, who took her to the police station, where a case of kidnapping was registered.

While Khan described the kidnapper to a sketch artist, the police combed through CCTV cameras in the area. The woman, wearing a red salwar kameez, was spotted heading towards Null Bazaar with an infant. Following this, Gulbasa was rescued from Mansuri’s home, the police said.

“The accused had suffered three miscarriages and as a result was unable to have children. She wanted to have a child badly,” said an officer.