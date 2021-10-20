Woman arrested with heroin worth Rs 21 crore in Mumbai

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday said they arrested a woman from Sion with 7.2 kg of heroin worth Rs 21 crore.

During interrogation, the woman told the police that she had procured the narcotics from two persons based out of Pratapgarh in Rajasthan.

The woman was produced before the court and remanded in police custody.

Even prior to this, the ANC has arrested heroin suppliers from the same area.

An officer said that some persons in Rajasthan were growing heroin alongside fields that are legally allowed to grow the plant for medicinal purposes. “This is one of the major routes through which heroin comes to the city,” an official said.

The ANC has been making several seizures over the past few months. CM Uddhav Thackeray during his recent Dussehra address said that ANC was doing more seizures than the NCB.

He alleged that the latter were targeting celebrities with small quantities whereas ANC was carrying out major seizures.