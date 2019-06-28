Mumbai: Woman abandons infant, held

A 28-year-old woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly abandoning her eleven-month-old son. The woman, who is a commercial sex worker, could not take time out of her daily routine to take care of the infant, so she decided to abandon it, police said.

According to the police, the woman has three children — an eight-year-old son, six-year-old daughter and the eleven-month-old boy. Her husband recently left her, and to take care of the infant, someone from the family had to stay back home. “On some days, her son would skip school and on other occasions, she would not go to work, due to which their livelihood would suffer. On Wednesday, she left her son at a place of worship and fled,” said a police officer.

After a woman noticed the abandoned infant, she intimated the local police and a case was registered. “We started scrutinising the CCTV footage, in which we could see the accused entering the place of worship at 9.30 am and leaving at 11.45 am,” said an official.

Investigators then followed the woman through different CCTV cameras installed in a railway station and nearby areas.

“We followed her till a cinema. We then took a printout of a video grab from the CCTV and showed it to local residents. A person identified the accused and took us to her residence. She was then brought to the police station and after she confessed, she was arrested,” said a police official.

The woman has been booked under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code. She will be produced in court on Friday.