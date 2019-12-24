Mumbai: Woman, 3 others abduct, kill man over affair with daughter, say police

According to police, Chettiyar was in a relationship with the woman’s 21-year-old daughter. According to police, Chettiyar was in a relationship with the woman’s 21-year-old daughter.

A 33-year-old man from Mulund was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by four persons. The man has been identified as Babu Chettiyar.

The police have detained the 40-year-old woman who along with her brother, brother-in-law and an autorickshaw driver allegedly kidnapped and strangled him to death. According to police, Chettiyar was in a relationship with the woman’s 21-year-old daughter. The woman, police said, disapproved of the relationship and allegedly had hatched the plot to kill Chettiyar.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Friday, police said. Just an hour earlier, Chettiyar had been taken to a police station for drinking on the road, a family member said. “Chettiyar along with two others were drinking near Paanch Rasta when the police caught them and took them to the police station. Later, on a relative’s assurance, the trio was released,” said his sister-in-law Naina.

Minutes after they stepped out of the police station, Chettiyar was kidnapped. Eyewitnesses told the police an autorickshaw with three passengers pulled up and he was forced into the vehicle. “Chettiyar had been seeing the woman for the last four years. Her mother did not like him as her daughter had run away with him several times. As Chettiyar went missing, his mother and elder brother lodged a case of kidnapping,” Naina said.

In the meantime, the accused woman called Kumar Chettiyar, the elder brother of the deceased and told him she had killed the 33-year-old man and his body was lying on the highway near Shahapur. “On Saturday night, we were informed about the body’s location. When we couldn’t find it, we checked with the local police who told us they found a body at 10 pm on Saturday,” said a police officer.

After confirming that it was Chettiyar’s body, the police detained the woman on Monday. The woman reportedly confessed to kidnapping and killing Chettiyar, police said.

