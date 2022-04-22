Mumbai witnessing heatwave-like conditions, highest day temperature of the season recorded

The India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory in Mumbai Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees celsius in Mumbai, which was 4.1 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, the IMD Colaba observatory recorded maximum temperatures of 34.5 degrees celsius, 1.7 degrees above normal.

The city has been witnessing ‘heatwave-like’ conditions with maximum temperatures suddenly rising to 38.9 degrees celsius. It was the highest day temperatures for the season this month and also the second-highest in a decade.

The night temperatures recorded on Friday were also above normal with the IMD Santacruz recording a minimum temperature of 27 degrees while the IMD Colaba observatory recorded minimum temperatures of 27.2 degrees.

The relative humidity recorded by the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatory was 81 per cent and 42 per cent respectively.

According to the 24 hours for the city, the maximum temperatures are expected to remain around the same range around 37 degrees celsius coupled with dry weather conditions.

According to IMD, heatwave warnings are issued when the temperature of any coastal station reaches 37 degrees celsius and the departure from normal is between 4.5 to 6.4 degrees. When both these conditions are met for a coastal station like Mumbai and when it persists for two days at more than one station, then a heatwave is declared for that region. If departures exceed 6.5 degrees then severe heatwave conditions are issued by the weather bureau.

Last year, the highest recorded maximum temperature was 35.8 degrees celsius on April 7. The all-time highest maximum temperature recorded in the city for April has been 42.2 degrees celsius as recorded on April 14, 1952.