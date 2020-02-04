Mumbai witnesses rise in temperature, pollution

A smoggy morning in Mumbai. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran) A smoggy morning in Mumbai. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast warmer weather for the city till February 6. The city on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 18.8 degree Celsius, which was 1.2 degrees above normal. The Colaba observatory recorded a night temperature of 20 degrees, which was 0.4 degrees above normal. According to the forecast by the weather bureau, the maximum temperature for the next 48 hours will hover around 30 degree Celsius, while night temperature can rise up to 20 degrees.

“There will be a slight drop in the temperature under the influence of fresh western disturbance, which is likely to pass over extreme northern areas of the country after February 6-7 in Central India and Maharashtra, including Mumbai,” said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD. In Mumbai, the nights were colder than the days, with maximum temperature recorded above normal. On Monday, the lowest temperature in the city was recorded at Borivali at 16.06 degree Celsius, followed by Powai at 16.7 degrees. The weather bureau said the city will witness a gradual rise in both minimum and maximum temperatures for the next two or three days.

A cyclonic circulation is prevailing over south Konkan, which could affect temperatures over the state. Meanwhile, the rise in temperature and relative humidity led to increase in pollution in the city. A week after the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded as ‘satisfactory’, on Monday it fell under the ‘moderate’ category.

Five locations in the city recorded ‘poor’ air quality, with Andheri being most polluted with an AQI of 257. Malad came second (229), followed by Borivali (224), BKC (212) and Chembur (211).

