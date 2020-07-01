Mumbai witnesses best AQI so far this year

In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Colaba observatory had recorded 101 mm of rainfall. (Representational) In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Colaba observatory had recorded 101 mm of rainfall. (Representational)

At 12, Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon recorded its best Air Quality Index (AQI) so far this year. Tuesday’s AQI equalled the all-time best AQI recorded – also 12 – on September 4, 2019. The AQI rose to 19 (good) by evening.

“Intense rainfall over Mumbai on Monday night and the high moisture content in air, combined with wind speed, allowed swift dispersion of pollutants close to the surface. In addition, the lockdown restrictions had brought down the PM (particulate matter) concentration and there was no accumulation of pollutants,” said Gufran Beig, director of System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Colaba observatory had recorded 101 mm of rainfall.

The concentration of PM 2.5 – tiny particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter that can enter deep into the lungs and even the bloodstream – was recorded at 12 on Tuesday evening. While the World Health Organisation’s safe limit is 25 µg/m3 for 24 hours, the national safety standard for PM 2.5 is 60 µg/m3.

The city’s PM 2.5 concentration has been below 60 µg/m3 during the lockdown period. PM 10 (large coarse particulate matter of 10-micron size or smaller) was 14 µg/m3 against the safety limit of 60 µg/m3.

AQI and PM concentration is likely to remain in the “good” category, as more rains are predicted over the city in the coming days. The IMD has forecast heavy rain at isolated places for Mumbai from July 2 to 4.

