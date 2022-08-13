Mumbai witnesses 65% of average rain for August

In the first 12 days of this month, the city has recorded 365.1 mm of rain, which is 65 per cent of the average rain for August. Since August 1, the city has recorded light to moderate rain every day. The city recorded the first heavy spell this month on the night of August 8. The total rain recorded this month is 365.1 mm. While the average rain for August is 560.8 mm.

While no heavy spell is forecast for Mumbai this week, moderate rain is likely to continue till Tuesday. Thane and Palghar are also very likely to receive moderate rain till Tuesday. The total rain recorded this season by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory is 1901.5 mm which is 239.8 mm above normal.

Moderate rain continued in Mumbai on Friday. In the nine hours ending at 5.30 pm, the city recorded 14 mm rain, categorised as light rain. With the rainfall, minimum and maximum temperatures were normal at 24.6 mm and 29.5 mm respectively. In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 30.4 mm, categorised as moderate rain with few intense spells through the night.

Meanwhile, the water stocks in lakes which supply water to Mumbai are at 93.03 per cent. The overall water stock is also higher than the previous two years when it was at 80.99 per cent in 2021 and 55.52 per cent in 2020. By the end of September, total water stocks need to be at 14.47 lakh million litres for the city to go without a water cut for the whole year till the next monsoon. The current water stock is at 13.46 lakh million litres.