Mumbai: With Covishield stock on way, 63 govt centres to open post 12 pm today

On a day when the BMC all but depleted its vaccine stock, it announced that 63 government-run vaccination centres will open in the second shift — post 12 pm — on Thursday following assurance that it will receive additional stock of Covishield late Wednesday.

On Wednesday, 44,269 shots were administered in 75 of the total 136 immunisation centres that were open in the city. The day’s drive had depleted the entire vaccine stock of the BMC. Earlier on Wednesday, the civic body had said that it would not administer vaccines on Thursday due to non-availability of stock.

The BMC, however, received an assurance late in the evening that it would be getting fresh stock of Covishield. The new stock will, however, be distributed to only government centres on Thursday morning. The BMC has appealed to people that only those who have a second dose scheduled should come to vaccination centres on Thursday. Thirty-three out of the 73 private-run vaccination centres will also administer doses on Thursday from their remaining stock. “The stock has almost run out today. Due to this, 40 of 73 private vaccination centres in Mumbai will be shut. The remaining 33 will be operational till the stock lasts,” an official said. There are 136 vaccination centres in private, civic-run and government-run hospitals across the city.

Officials said that they have been following up with the Union government for stock. “Daily vaccination is being planned according to the stock available. The BMC administration has been following up with the Centre to ensure that the vaccination drive in Mumbai continues unabated,” said an official.

BMC had received its last stock – 1.58 lakh doses – on Sunday night. It had then said that the stock will last only till Wednesday.

The BKC jumbo facility – the largest centre that on an average has been vaccinating 8,000 people daily – was shut on Wednesday. Dahisar jumbo facility, which has been seeing serpentine queues, was also shut.

Of the functional centres, around 30 stopped immunisation by afternoon after they ran out of stock. BYL Nair hospital and Nesco centres shut by 12 pm.

After the Maharashtra government announced that it will provide free vaccination to all people in the 18-44 age group at civic-run and government centres, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday said that all beneficiaries will receive doses at 227 new government vaccination centres. However, the existing 63 government-run centres will administer doses to those above 45 years of age.

On Tuesday, Chahal had said that inoculation against Covid-19 for the 18 to 44 age group will be carried out only at private vaccination centres in Mumbai.

Under its expansion plan, the civic body is preparing for a mass vaccination drive in the coming months by setting up vaccination centres in each of the 227 electoral wards. Chahal has set a target of vaccinating 1 lakh people daily. However, erratic supply has hit the drive. Chahal has said that centres at private hospitals will be increased to 100 from the current 73. Till date, BMC has administered the first dose of vaccine to 19.4 people and the second dose to 4.59 lakh.