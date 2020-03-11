Mumbai: With 3,025 cases, most booked for riding without helmets on Holi, says traffic police

On Tuesday, BMC-run hospitals admitted at least 30 people, who were injured while celebrating Holi. On Tuesday, BMC-run hospitals admitted at least 30 people, who were injured while celebrating Holi.

The traffic police registered 5,396 cases against motorists who flouted rules on Holi, of which more than half were against riders without helmets at 3,025. The other major offences were speeding at 1,471 cases, drink-driving at 486 cases and triple-seat riding at 341 cases. Police said maximum cases of triple-seat riding were registered at Malad police station while a majority of drink-driving cases were reported from D N Nagar police station and Vikhroli.

On Tuesday, BMC-run hospitals admitted at least 30 people, who were injured while celebrating Holi. Of them, one was rushed to KEM hospital after the patient ingested artificial colours. Dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh said the patient was stable. “Nine people were brought with minor injuries. All, except the one who ingested colour, have been discharged,” he said. In Sion hospital, 16 people were admitted with minor LIMB injuries. All of them are stable. In Nair hospital, six people were admitted. Dean Dr R N Bharmal said at least two had suffered head injury.

