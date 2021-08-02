Mumbai: With 259 new cases, Mumbai records lowest single-day tally in 15 months

A steady decline has been recorded in the number of daily cases since July. (Representational Image)

The city registered its lowest single-day Covid-19 tally in 15 months on Monday when 259 citizens tested positive for the infection. The last time the city had less than 300 cases in a day was on April 24, 2020, at the start of the first wave, when it recorded 242 cases.

This is the third time this year since the daily cases started dropping that the city recorded less than 300 cases. On July 26, the infection count in Mumbai was 297, followed by 299 the next day. A steady decline has been recorded in the number of daily cases since July.

With this, the city currently has only three containment zones with 46 sealed buildings or micro-containment zones — the lowest since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. With a sharp slide in daily Covid-19 cases, civic officials said the numbers of containment zones and sealed floors were also decreasing in the city. On April 17, when the city was going through the second wave of the pandemic, there were 100 containment zones and 1,188 sealed buildings in Mumbai.

Currently, the active cases in the city are less than 5,000. During the last week of April this year, the active cases were above 85,000. According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), out of the 4,887 active cases, 1,916 are asymptomatic, 2,431 are symptomatic and 540 are critical. As many as 52,436 citizens across the city are in home quarantine.

Centenarian among 62 administered vaccine at home

As many as sixty-two people were administered Covaxin at their residence on Monday, in K/east and K/west ward. BMC along with NGO Project Mumbai is providing vaccination at the doorstep to people who are bedridden or rendered immobile for various reasons. On Monday, two teams, each consisting of a doctor and nurse, began the drive in the morning from the K/east ward, and administered vaccine to several people, including a 102-year-old beneficiary. Following this, the team administered vaccines to residents of the neighbouring K/west ward.

BMC has received requests from 4,488 eligible citizens for home vaccination. Those wanting to avail of the facility are required to mail their information such as name, age, address and contact number to covidvacc2bedridden@gmail.com.