Mumbai becomes 3 degrees colder in 24 hours

The minimum temperature in the city dropped by three degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department.

It dropped from 21.6 degrees Celsius on Monday to 18.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, making it the lowest recorded temperature this season so far, the IMD said.

The minimum or night temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory on Monday was also three degrees above normal. Tuesday’s minimum temperature was normal.

According to the 48 hours forecast, the minimum temperature in the city will be normal or near-normal with a further drop over the weekend to 16 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures rose to 35 degrees Celsius in the past weekend but the Met department has forecast a drop in temperature next weekend in Mumbai and adjoining areas. According to the 24 hours forecast for Mumbai, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30-31 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will be around 18 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory on Tuesday was a degree below normal at 30.9 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials said winds prevailing at the lower level over the region contributed to the drop in night temperature.

Before Tuesday, the lowest minimum temperature of the season was 19.8 degrees Celsius on November 11, over two degrees below normal. The lowest minimum temperature recorded in December last year was 15 degrees Celsius. The record for the lowest minimum temperature was in December 1949 at 10.6 degrees Celsius.