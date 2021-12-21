Mumbai sees coldest morning of season

Mumbai recorded its coldest morning of the season on Tuesday at 18.6 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal.

A day earlier the city had recorded a minimum temperature of 19.2 degrees Celsius. So far, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the city has been 18.9 degrees Celsius on December 14. In November, the lowest minimum temperature was 19.8 degrees Celsius.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded in December last year was 15 degrees Celsius. The all-time lowest minimum temperature recorded was off 10.6 degrees Celsius in December 1949.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature recorded by the IMD Santacruz observatory was 18.6 degrees Celsius while IMD Colaba recorded minimum temperature at 20.6 degrees Celsius, which is 0.1 degrees below normal. IMD has forecast that with mainly clear skies in the next 24 hours, minimum temperatures in the city may continue to stay in the same range.

By Tuesday afternoon, the city started getting warm and also recorded high humidity. The maximum temperature recorded by the IMD Colaba observatory was 30.4 degrees Celsius while the IMD Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius.

The city’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘poor’ category at 262 as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research’s network of monitoring stations. Pollution levels are likely to spike again as temperatures fall.