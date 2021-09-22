Mumbai: Will visit Kolhapur next week, says Somaiya

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday said that he would go to Kolhapur next week and visit properties where, he alleged, NCP minister Hasan Mushrif had routed funds using shell companies.

“I have written to the Kolhapur district collector about my visit next week. So, there is no question on why I should be banned entry in the district,” Somaiya said.

Somaiya was scheduled to visit Kolhapur last Sunday, but the state government stopped him on the way, citing law and order issues.

“I will visit Kolhapur district. I want to visit some controversial properties including sugar mills where NCP minister Hasan Mushrif has routed funds using shell companies through corruption,” Somaiya said.

The BJP leader on Wednesday also handed a notice to the police station at Navghar in Mulund and Azad Maidan seeking action against police officials who detained him while coming out of his house on Sunday.

He asked the police to apologise within 24 hours for what he termed illegal detention.