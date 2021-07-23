Mumbai will not get Gokul milk Saturday due to floods in western Maharashtra, Konkan

Flooded streets of Salunke Vihar road during rains in Pune on Friday. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

There will be no supply of Gokul milk to Mumbai on Saturday due to floods in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara regions in Maharashtra.

Due to the floods, milk collection from dairy farmers in distant villages has come to a standstill for the last 48 hours. Besides, transportation has come to a halt due to the closure of state and national highways.

Vishawas Patil, chairman of Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh Limited owning the Gokul brand, said, “the milk collection has been affected majorly on Thursday and Friday due to downpour in Western Maharashtra and Konkan. Compared to the daily collection of 13 lakh litres, we could collect about 2.5 lakh litres on Friday. It had dropped by 76,000 on Thursday.”

Many highways heading to Mumbai are shut as heavy rainfall continued on Friday making transportation of milk impossible. However, Patil assured that supply of the milk to the Mumbai market will resume as soon as things get normal.

Heavy rains lashed parts of western Maharashtra and Konkan over the last two days. National and state highways like Pune-Bengaluru, Goa-Mumbai, Kolhapur-Ratnagiri have been shut for two days as many roads and villages have been submerged in floodwaters.