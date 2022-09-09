Mumbai: Widower falls prey to sextortion, pays Rs 5.28 lakh to blackmailers

A 54-year-old widower fell prey to sextortion in Maharashtra capital Mumbai after a woman befriended him on Facebook and later tricked him into stripping on phone.

The woman used the intimate video to extort Rs 5.28 lakh with the help of other fraudsters, who impersonated as an officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer and a You Tube official over the phone.

The complainant approached the Andheri Police Station after which an FIR was registered Wednesday.

The man told the police that his wife passed away in 2019 due to which he became depressed and stopped going to work. His children take care of him financially.

He received a friend request on Facebook from a woman, who impersonated as Priyanka Jain, on September 2.

The woman befriended the complainant and asked him for his mobile number. The two exchanged mobile numbers and spoke over the phone.

The woman asked him to go to the bathroom around 8.30 pm. She then asked the complainant to strip and he fell for it. She recorded his intimate video and called him up around 10 pm stating she will make the video viral if he does not pay up.

The man cut the call but she called him again the next day and he paid her Rs 30,000 under pressure. He told the police that he got scared and deleted her phone number and the bank account details given by her.

Another fraudster impersonating as an officer of the CBI called up on September 5 stating his intimate video has gone viral on You Tube and he is receiving complaints. The fraudster said he will have to delete the video to avoid getting arrested and he will have to call a You Tube official for this.

The complainant was provided with a number of another fraudster, who impersonated as a You Tube official and demanded money to delete the video. The complainant ended up paying Rs 5.28 lakh to the fraudster, who kept asking for more money. He then broke down and told his brother, who took him to the police station.

Several men have fallen prey to sextortion this year. According to Mumbai police, 55 people have come forward with a police complaint. Out of the 55 FIRs, 20 people have been arrested in 19 cases.