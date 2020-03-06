Mumbai: WIAA to hold women’s car rally on Sunday

Through the rally, added Dossa, the participants and the WIAA hope to raise their voice against the rise in the number of attacks on women in India and build safer spaces and a protective society for women. Through the rally, added Dossa, the participants and the WIAA hope to raise their voice against the rise in the number of attacks on women in India and build safer spaces and a protective society for women.

The Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) will organise a women’s car rally from Mumbai to Aamby Valley in Lonavala on Sunday to mark International Women’s Day.

Over 400 women are likely to participate in the rally, which will begin at the National Centre for Performing Arts in Nariman Point. Among those expected behind the wheel are Pat Braithwaite, who had covered 3,500 miles in 21 days in India last year to raise money for charity, Formula 4 race drivers Diana Pundole and Sneha Sharma, and Founder and Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Education Trust Neerja Birla.

Nitin Dossa, Executive Chairman, WIAA, said, “Since WIAA’s prime focus is creating awareness in society about women empowerment and road safety, we have now taken the initiative to create awareness about women’s safety on roads, in public transport and in public places.”

Through the rally, added Dossa, the participants and the WIAA hope to raise their voice against the rise in the number of attacks on women in India and build safer spaces and a protective society for women.

