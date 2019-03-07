Mumbai: WIAA to flag off vintage car rally on March 17

AS PART of its hundredth-year celebrations, the Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) will flag off a vintage car rally on March 17. As many as 200 vehicles will be a part of the event, including rare specimens like a 1903 Humber, a 1935 Bentley Drophead Coupe, Rolls Royces from various eras, Packard and Buick among others.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Nitin Dossa, Executive Chairman of WIAA, said: “We have a very special event in store for vintage car enthusiasts as the association celebrates 100 years. Besides displaying these cars, we will also have talks about road safety that motorists ought to keep an eye and ear out for.”

The cars will be on display on March 16 at Omkar 1973 in Worli. At a rally organised by the Vintage and Class Car Club of India on March 17, the cars will be driven from Worli to Sofitel, BKC.

Dossa said, “We had an automobile show last month but that included modern cars and bikes too. This will only include vintage cars and bikes.”

Celebrating International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8, the association will also hold a women’s car rally on April 8, where 1,500 participants will drive over 300 cars from Mumbai to Ambi Valley, Lonavala.