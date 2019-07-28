Mumbai: ‘Why was the train allowed to ply when CR officials had stopped local services between Kalyan & Karjat’

Even as 1,050 passengers of the marooned Mahalaxmi Express were moved to safety on Saturday, the Central Railway’s (CR) decision to allow the train to proceed from Ambernath railway station, where it had made a four-hour stop following heavy rain, was being questioned by passengers who spent a harrowing night on board the Mumbai-Kolhapur train.

As a safety measure, the CR had stopped the operations of local services between Kalyan and Karjat at 9.15 pm on Friday after a heavy rain warning. The services on the section were yet to resume till Saturday evening. However, despite the alert of heavy showers in Thane district, CR officials failed to prevent the inter-city Mahalaxmi Express from getting into troubled waters.

While CR officials are yet to ascertain as to why the Mahalaxmi Express came to a halt about 3 km ahead of Badlapur, officials from the Thane disaster management department pointed at a communication lapse.

A senior official from the Thane disaster management team said the CR had not informed them about the situation. The official added that even after they learnt about the train being stranded on the inundated tracks, CR officials did not seek their intervention. It was only around 10 am on Saturday that the CR asked the local civic body for help, the senior official said. “If we had received the information earlier, we would have started clearing the area in the wee hours of Saturday,” said an official from Thane disaster management team.

While the first distress call was made to the CR control room in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 4.15 am Saturday, sources said it was only after 8 am that the local authorities were notified.

When questioned about the delay in informing local agencies that delayed the rescue operation, CR officials refused to comment.

The Mahalaxmi Express left CSMT at 8.23 Friday night and reached Kalyan at 9.45 pm. By then, the CR had already stopped the local trains between Kalyan and Karjat. “When CR officials had decided to stop local trains, why did they allow an express train to ply on the corridor?” asked a passenger.

Dipali Shah, who was travelling to Sangli on the Mahalaxmi Express, said, “The train was stuck since 4.06 am, but we did not receive any help from the government agencies for another seven hours. This shows how prepared we are to handle a situation like this. Everyone on the train was panicking,” she said.

Prateek Koli, who was travelling with six of his friends, said, “Thanks to some local residents that we could get some relief, but it was a big failure of government agencies.” Koli, a resident of Chembur, added that the train was tilting towards one side. “What if the water level would have increased and derailed the train?”

A K Singh, a train ticket examiner, said around 11.10 am a team from the NDRF reached the spot. “Railway staff including six members of the escort team of the Railway Protection Force was present. They helped commuters to keep calm.” Singh added: “We all were helping commuters to safely get off the train. All four TTEs were the last to be rescued after all other passengers, including the train’s loco-pilot B R Yadav, were moved to safety.”