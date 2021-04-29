Mumbai: Producer who ‘attacked’ actor denied bail

A 29-year-old television actress, Malvi Malhotra, was stabbed in her abdomen and hands by a man allegedly for turning down his marriage proposal. (Instagram/@malvimalhotra)

A SESSIONS court has rejected bail to a producer who had allegedly stabbed a television actor multiple times after she refused his advances.

Yogesh Singh has been in jail for six months after the sessions court rejected his earlier bail plea, too.

According to the prosecution, on October 26, the accused accosted the victim on a road and tried to talk to her but she refused. Singh then allegedly took out a knife and assaulted her 3-4 times on her abdomen, hand and back.

“Needless to say that the applicant/accused has assaulted the complainant over the vital part in which his abdomen etc and tried to give more blows but she tried her level best to avoid the same in which she sustained the injuries to her hands but any how she succeeded to restrain the accused to give blows to her vital parts otherwise the present applicant/accused was every intention to kill the complainant,” the court said.

It said that there is every possibility that the accused may fulfil his intention and tamper with the evidence if released on bail.

The court had rejected Singh’s earlier bail plea in December. He has been booked under charges including 307 (attempt to murder) and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code.