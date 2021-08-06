Fraudster hacks WhatsApp, tricks man into sending Rs 8.98 lakh on pretext of medical emergency

A 60-year-old man was recently tricked into sending Rs 8.98 lakh by a cyber-fraudster, who hacked the WhatsApp account of his friend in Saudi Arabia and asked him to send the money on the pretext of a medical emergency.

Minutes after making the transactions, the friend’s wife posted on their WhatsApp group that her husband’s account had been hacked. An FIR was registered with the Thane Police on August 4 and a probe is on to find the accused.

The 60-year-old complainant told the local Naupada police in Thane city that he used to work in a chemical company in Saudi Arabia and after retiring earlier this year, he had returned to India. While in Saudi Arabia, he became friends with an Indian man called Bhupendra Modi, who is still staying there, and they were in touch on WhatsApp.

The cyber-fraudster who had hacked Modi’s WhatsApp account sent a message to the complainant on August 1 saying that he needed urgent help. On August 2, the complainant saw the message and offered to help. The fraudster then sent a message saying he needs Rs 98,000 urgently for an operation of his friend’s son in India. The fraudster, posing as Modi, said he was in a meeting and will transfer the money soon after the meeting ends.

The complainant transferred the money to the account mentioned in the message. Few minutes later, he received another text from the fraudster saying he typed Rs 98,000 by mistake and he actually needed Rs 6.98 lakh. The complainant sent Rs 6 lakh as well.

The fraudster then sent him a screenshot of a bank transaction showing he sent him 1 lakh Saudi Riyal and added that he will receive the money a day later due to a technical error. The complainant inquired why he was sending him over Rs 19 lakh to which the fraudster replied that the operation will cost more money.

The complainant said only Rs 2 lakh is left in his account and then transferred that amount as well. Soon after transferring the money, Modi’s wife posted on their WhatsApp group that her husband’s account has been hacked and the fraudster is sending messages to people asking for money. The complainant realized that he had been duped and approached the local police for help.