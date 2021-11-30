Wet spell over parts of state over next two days: IMD

UNDER THE influence of weather systems that are likely to develop in the Arabian Sea, a wet spell over parts of the Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra region is likely over the coming two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the district forecast, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain are very likely at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Pune, Satara, Aurangabad, Beed and Osmanabad for Wednesday. Palghar, Nandurbar and Dhule districts are under orange alert, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning, on Wednesday.

“A low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra coast in the next 24 hours. The system is very likely to interact with an approaching western disturbance. Under the influence of these weather systems, a wet spell is expected over parts of Maharashtra,” the IMD said.

Moderate rainfall is likely to continue in some parts till Thursday with a reduction thereafter. According to the 24 hours forecast, Mumbai will witness a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of rain and thundershowers towards evening.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature recorded in the city was four degrees above normal at 23.8 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the minimum temperature was 20 degrees Celsius.

According to the seven-day forecast for Mumbai, after thunderstorms and moderate rain till December 2, there will be a partly cloudy sky till the end of this week. In this period, the minimum temperatures will stay above normal and high relative humidity will increase the heat index in the city. The rise in temperature is due to the development of weather systems in the Arabian Sea.