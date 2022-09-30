Mumbai: Western Railway’s new timetable for suburban trains to be effective from October 1

The Western Railway’s revised timetable for Mumbai’s suburban network will come into force from October 1.

As per the new timetable issued Thursday, many important changes have been made for the Western Railway’s Mumbai suburban trains to ensure better passenger convenience and comfort.

Accordingly, additional 12 non AC suburban services and 31 AC services will be introduced, while 50 services will be extended starting from October 1.

Of the 12 new non AC services that have been introduced, seven services wil run on UP direction and five services in Down direction. While four services will be cancelled.

The 15 coach services has been increased by 27 services, thereby taking the total to 106 from 79.

At present, out of 79 fifteen (15) coach services, 30 services do not run on Saturday. However, all 106 (15) car services will run on Saturday’s also as per the new suburban time-table.

Furthermore, provision has been made to further augment 93 additional 12 coach services, which will be done in a phased manner, said the Western Railways. While the 31 new AC services that have been introduced (15 services in UP direction and 16 services in Down direction), taking the current total from 48 to 79.

Advertisement

Out of the 79 services, 26 services (13 services in UP direction and13 services in Down direction) will run as non AC services on Saturdays and Sundays. 50 services (23 services in UP direction and 27 services in Down direction) have been extended.

While the origination/destination stations of 23 services (13 services in UP direction and 10 services in Down direction) have been changed with a view to accommodate the newly introduced additional 15 coach train services.

The total number of services plying on Mumbai suburban section will be increased from 1,375 to 1,383, which includes 112 harbour services.

Advertisement

Out of the five new services in Down direction, one will be fast suburban service from Churchgate to Virar, while the remaining are slow services, two locals from Churchgate to Borivali, one from Andheri to Vasai Road and one from Virar to Dahanu Road station.

Out of the seven new services in UP direction, one each fast suburban service from Dahanu Road to Churchgate and Virar to Churchgate, two slow suburban services from Borivali to Churchgate, one slow suburban service from Virar to Borivali, one slow suburban service from Vasai Road to Andheri and one slow suburban service from Goregaon to Churchgate.