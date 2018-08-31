Mumbai: Western railway to raze foot over bridge at Lower Parel, build new bridge

After part of G K Gokhale bridge collapsed at Andheri station last month, killing two. (Representational Image) After part of G K Gokhale bridge collapsed at Andheri station last month, killing two. (Representational Image)

The Western Railway (WR) is set to demolish the foot over bridge (FOB) at Lower Parel station, which connects to the Delisle road over bridge (ROB), and build a new bridge parallel to it.

The move comes after the railways started demolishing part of Delisle bridge last week after it was declared unsafe. “The FOB at Lower Parel station will be demolished soon. A new one will be built parallel to it. Only after the new one comes up, the existing FOB, which is very old now, will be razed,” a senior railway official said. The new bridge is expected to be 10 m wide and cost around Rs 5.2 crore. It will connect to Senapati Bapat Marg on the eastern side.

On July 24, the railways shut the Delisle bridge to pedestrians and vehicles after a structural audit by IIT-Bombay termed it “heavily corroded” and recommended demolition at the earliest. Shutting of the bridge had caused a stampede-like situation after commuters were forced to use a service lane to reach the station.

A day later, the railways opened part of the bridge for pedestrians after the civic authorities intervened. The railways plan to demolish a part of Delisle bridge in three months. “To ensure commuters can easily exit the FOB, we may retain a part of the ramp of Delisle bridge,” a railway official said. The BMC will fund the reconstruction of the new Delisle bridge. While cost estimates are yet to be prepared, senior railway officials said it would be nearly Rs 100 crore.

IIT-Bombay is inspecting railway bridges. It has audited 19 of 29 ROBs on WR. A report will be submitted to the railways minister.

