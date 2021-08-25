Mumbai: Western Railway official arrested for forgery

A sports officer employed with the Western Railway has been arrested by the Mumbai Central GRP on Wednesday in an alleged case of cheating and forgery registered last month by a Western Railway official alleging someone forged his signature and issued an appointment letter to a job aspirant for the post of a ticket clerk under sports quota. The GRP said more accused are wanted in the case and did not divulge any more details.

The complainant in the case is an assistant officer working in the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office at Mumbai Central, Western Railway in Mumbai. One of his duties is to issue appointment letters to those who have been selected for jobs in Western Railway.

As per the FIR registered on July 30, the alleged crime came to light on July 14 when the DRM was directed by his senior to inquire into a complaint that a fake appointment letter had been issued to a 23-year-old job aspirant from Haryana. The DRM’s signature had been forged on that letter.

The official got in touch with the job aspirant who told him that he had seen an advertisement given by Western Railway in October 2019 for 21 posts of ticket clerk under sports quota in which two posts were for Kabbadi.

The aspirant told the DRM that he applied for the job in the Kabbadi quota and received an offer of appointment letter, purported to be issued by Western Railway with its logo, by speed post on March 24, and in June the medical test was to be conducted. Between March and June the aspirant had travelled to Mumbai and was in touch with the sports officer. But as days passed by the aspirant got no response after which he approached senior officers of Western Railway following which the forgery came to light.