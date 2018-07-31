Mumbai: Western Railway guards protest

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: July 31, 2018 5:54:56 am
After guards of the Western Railway staged a protest on Monday evening, 20 train services were cancelled. The guards refused to report to work after they were asked to work for additional hours. “There is already a vacancy of guards in the system. Upon that, if we are asked to increase over time, it increased the load. The railways should hire staff soon,” a railway official said.
