Tuesday, July 31, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

Mumbai: Western Railway guards protest

The guards refused to report to work after they were asked to work for additional hours

| Mumbai | Published: July 31, 2018 5:54:56 am

After guards of the Western Railway staged a protest on Monday evening, 20 train services were cancelled. The guards refused to report to work after they were asked to work for additional hours. “There is already a vacancy of guards in the system. Upon that, if we are asked to increase over time, it increased the load. The railways should hire staff soon,” a railway official said.

 

