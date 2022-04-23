Mumbai: Western Railway announces block between Mahim-Santacruz for maintenance work

A jumbo block of four hours will be put up from 12:30 am to 4:30 am on Sunday April 24 on the up and down slow lines between Mahim Junction and Santacruz stations for maintenance of track, signalling and overhead equipment.

A statement issued by the Western Railway said, “During the block, all up slow line trains will run on the up fast lines between Santacruz and Mumbai Central stations. These diverted trains will not halt at Mahim, Matunga Road, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel and Mahalaxmi stations for want of platform and will take double halt at Khar Road station due to inadequate platform length. Hence, passengers will be permitted to travel in opposite directions for their destinations between Mumbai Central and Bandra stations.”

The statement added, “All Down slow line trains will run on down fast lines between Mumbai Central and Santacruz stations. These diverted trains will not halt at Mahalaxmi, Prabhadevi and Matunga Road stations for want of platform and will take double halt at Lower Parel, Mahim and Khar Road stations due to inadequate platform length. Hence, passengers will be permitted to travel in opposite direction for their destinations between Mumbai Central and Bandra stations.”

Detailed information to this effect is available with the station masters, said the statement.