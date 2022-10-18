scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Mumbai: Western Railway to introduce AC local train with fibre-reinforced polymer seats by end of October

The new rake comprises four types of coaches and has a combined carrying capacity of 1,118 passengers.

mumbai localAccording to a railway official, the rake will be introduced into service by the end of this month. (Representative/ Express file photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The newly inducted air-conditioned (AC) local train on Western Railway’s Mumbai Division has comfortable modular fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) seats, unlike the existing stainless steel seats, informed the Western Railway recently.

The under-slung air-conditioned EMU with a three-phase propulsion system on the Mumbai suburban network of Western Railway is the first rake having one coach equipped with flexi-solar panels that are light in weight and capable of generating 3.6 kilowatt of electricity. These panels will power the fans and lights of the coach.

This rake has a maximum speed of 110 Km per hour. It comprises four types of coaches and has a combined carrying capacity of 1,118 passengers.

According to a railway official, the rake will be introduced into service by the end of this month. Around 10 additional AC local train services will also be introduced on the Western Railway.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 04:12:22 pm
