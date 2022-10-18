Mumbai: Western Railway to introduce AC local train with fibre-reinforced polymer seats by end of October

The newly inducted air-conditioned (AC) local train on Western Railway’s Mumbai Division has comfortable modular fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) seats, unlike the existing stainless steel seats, informed the Western Railway recently.

The under-slung air-conditioned EMU with a three-phase propulsion system on the Mumbai suburban network of Western Railway is the first rake having one coach equipped with flexi-solar panels that are light in weight and capable of generating 3.6 kilowatt of electricity. These panels will power the fans and lights of the coach.

This rake has a maximum speed of 110 Km per hour. It comprises four types of coaches and has a combined carrying capacity of 1,118 passengers.

According to a railway official, the rake will be introduced into service by the end of this month. Around 10 additional AC local train services will also be introduced on the Western Railway.