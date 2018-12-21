Mumbai: Wesley Church spreads cheer with late-night carols, gifts

Written by Vaishnavi Dandekar

COLABA’S WESLEY Church kicked off the festive season by bringing cheer to orphanages and homes for the elderly in South Mumbai.

In the first week of the month, groups of 10 to 20 parishioners visited the underprivileged and poor each night, singing carols and distributing gifts.

Wesley Church, over a century old and located behind Colaba police station, was founded to serve the Methodist congregation among the British in the Colaba Garrison.

Father Dyvasir Vadam says in the run-up to Christmas, members of the congregation spend the festival with orphans and senior citizens.

“Each year, we spend Christmas with those who often miss out on the festivities. This is the church’s way of making them smile,” he adds.

The church pays special attention to old members of the parish who have moved away from Colaba and shifted to other parts of the city.

On December 8, a group visited members of the congregation living in the western suburbs and the day after, surprised members living on Grant Road. During both visits, they recited traditional carols and gave gifts to the families.

“Each night, we go from house to house, visiting families, singing carols, praying for them, sharing a message of God and spreading joy,” he says, adding, “during the carol services we try to sing carols just like the angels sang hymns when Jesus was born.”

The celebrations at the church will go up a notch on Christmas Eve with a special service, followed by a performance by the choir.

Father Vadam adds that members of his parish will also pay late-night visits to other churches in the locality after the service.

“We also love surprising other members of our church with unannounced visits to their homes and spending time with them,” said church member Janice Alexander, who lives in Panvel.