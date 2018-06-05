Mumbai Weekend forecast: Heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a more conservative forecast of “extremely heavy rainfall”. (Express Photo by Pradip Das) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a more conservative forecast of “extremely heavy rainfall”. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

The city is likely to receive heavy rain this weekend and a private weather forecasting agency has warned people to remain indoors. The rainfall is expected to be on the lines of last year’s August 29 rainfall when the city received a record 315 mm in 24 hours, the agency said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a more conservative forecast of “extremely heavy rainfall”.

“The Konkan coast between Ratnagiri and Dahanu is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between June 8 and 11. It will be better for people to remain indoors during this time and avoid going out. The local trains are also likely to be affected. It will be similar to last year’s heavy rainfall of August 29,” said Mahesh Palawat, Vice President, Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather.

Mumbai is likely to receive a few spells of extremely heavy rainfall during these days. “There is a cyclonic circulation over East Central Arabian Sea over the south Konkan coast and as it is moving northwards its intensity will gradually increase,” he added.

The IMD, however, does not have a similar forecast though the Met office also predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai on June 9 and 10. “We have indicated a possibility of widespread extremely heavy rainfall in Konkan including Mumbai on June 9 and 10. This means more than 21 cm of rainfall and this is generally too much for a city like Mumbai,” said Ajay Kumar, scientist, IMD. However, the seven-day forecast only predicts a cloudy sky with few spells of rain or thundershowers on June 8.

It has forecast widely scattered rain in Konkan and South Central Maharashtra and fairly widely scattered rainfall in North Central Maharashtra and Marathwada on June 8. Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are likely to receive moderate to heavy rain on Tuesday while other parts of the state are likely to receive light moderate rain.

A warning has been issued for South Konkan region saying, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall.” According to IMD, monsoon will reach Maharashtra between June 6 and 8. “It reaches South Konkan by June 6 and will cover most parts of Maharashtra and reach Mumbai by June 8,” said Kumar.

