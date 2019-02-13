Mumbai: Weekend chill over, weather department says warmer days ahead

AFTER A chilly weekend, the minimum temperature in the city rose by at least two degrees on Tuesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz station recorded a minimum temperature of 17.8 degrees Celsius Tuesday, while the Colaba station recorded a minimum of 21 degrees. On Monday, the Santacruz station had recorded a minimum temperature of 15.4 degrees C, two degrees below normal.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was five degrees above normal. On Monday, it was recorded at 35.1 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has predicted warmer days ahead.

The city had recorded its lowest February temperature in seven years on Saturday, at 11 degrees. On Friday the maximum temperature was recorded at 24.2 degrees, the lowest in a decade for the month.

Meanwhile, the overall air quality index stood at 247, which falls under the ‘poor’ category. This was the fifth consecutive day when air quality remained at the category. BKC recorded ‘very poor’ quality index at 352 followed by Andheri at 342.