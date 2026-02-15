In Mumbai for a wedding, Yadav family leaves with one deceased and two injured

A family that came to Mumbai for a wedding is now preparing for a funeral after a fatal autorickshaw accident.

Three saree-clad sisters sat outside on the footpath in front of the Upasani Super Speciality Hospital in Mulund, the first of the Yadav family to arrive on Saturday afternoon. Two days ago, they had arrived in Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh for a wedding to be held later that very evening. Now they would go back for a funeral.

The three were Sita Yadav, Sushila Devi, and Geeta Devi.

The deceased, Ramdhan Yadav, 60, and injured Mahendra Pratap Yadav, 52, were pradhans of their village in Jaunpur, UP. Ramdhan was the bride’s grandfather. The third injured from the family, Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav, 45, younger brother to the sisters, was the only resident of Mumbai who was driving the autorickshaw.