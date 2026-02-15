In Mumbai for a wedding, Yadav family leaves with one deceased and two injured

Three saree-clad sisters sat outside on the footpath in front of the Upasani Super Speciality Hospital in Mulund, the first of the Yadav family to arrive on Saturday afternoon. Two days ago, they had arrived in Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh for a wedding to be held later that very evening. Now they would go back for a funeral.
The three were Sita Yadav, Sushila Devi, and Geeta Devi.
The deceased, Ramdhan Yadav, 60, and injured Mahendra Pratap Yadav, 52, were pradhans of their village in Jaunpur, UP. Ramdhan was the bride’s grandfather. The third injured from the family, Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav, 45, younger brother to the sisters, was the only resident of Mumbai who was driving the autorickshaw.
“In preparation for the wedding, the three had gone to pick up some stuff and make a change to the rickshaw’s number plate,” said Geeta, Mahendra’s wife. “The wedding was scheduled for evening in Khalapur in Kalwa, Thane.”
While one family member of theirs was in the hospital, the women sat outside unaware of the condition of their relatives. A call from a police officer from Mahendra’s phone had informed them of an accident, following which they arrived. On hearing of the death of Ramdhan, they began wailing. While mayor Ritu Tawde and MLA Mihir Kotecha went to the hospital, they continued to stay out, complaining they had not been let in, till the attention of politicians enabled them to enter.
Late evening, as more family members were allowed to see the patients, Vikas Yadav described their condition. “Ramdhan’s body has been taken to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem. Rajkumar, who was driving the rickshaw, is in a terrible condition and as per doctors he has a thin chance of survival, while Mahendra is out of danger, although he has a broken spine, blood clots in his chest, injuries to his head and his one hand is unresponsive.”
When asked about the wedding, family members said they had not got the time to check the situation back home.
The wedding party was staying at the Jai Bharat Chawl in Kalwa. Wedding functions had begun from February 12.
Rajkumar, who worked as a rickshaw driver, stayed alone in the city, while his wife and three daughters lived back in their village.
The Yadav family seemed resolved to fight for a fair compensation.
