In Mumbai for a wedding, Yadav family leaves with one deceased and two injured

A 60-year-old man died and two relatives were critically injured after an autorickshaw accident in Mumbai, just days after the family arrived from Uttar Pradesh for a wedding.

Written by: Sabah Virani
3 min readFeb 15, 2026 08:07 AM IST
One man died, one is critical, and another is seriously injured, leaving relatives demanding fair compensation.A family that came to Mumbai for a wedding is now preparing for a funeral after a fatal autorickshaw accident.
Three saree-clad sisters sat outside on the footpath in front of the Upasani Super Speciality Hospital in Mulund, the first of the Yadav family to arrive on Saturday afternoon. Two days ago, they had arrived in Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh for a wedding to be held later that very evening. Now they would go back for a funeral.
The three were Sita Yadav, Sushila Devi, and Geeta Devi.

The deceased, Ramdhan Yadav, 60, and injured Mahendra Pratap Yadav, 52, were pradhans of their village in Jaunpur, UP. Ramdhan was the bride’s grandfather. The third injured from the family, Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav, 45, younger brother to the sisters, was the only resident of Mumbai who was driving the autorickshaw.

“In preparation for the wedding, the three had gone to pick up some stuff and make a change to the rickshaw’s number plate,” said Geeta, Mahendra’s wife. “The wedding was scheduled for evening in Khalapur in Kalwa, Thane.”
While one family member of theirs was in the hospital, the women sat outside unaware of the condition of their relatives. A call from a police officer from Mahendra’s phone had informed them of an accident, following which they arrived. On hearing of the death of Ramdhan, they began wailing. While mayor Ritu Tawde and MLA Mihir Kotecha went to the hospital, they continued to stay out, complaining they had not been let in, till the attention of politicians enabled them to enter.

Late evening, as more family members were allowed to see the patients, Vikas Yadav described their condition. “Ramdhan’s body has been taken to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem. Rajkumar, who was driving the rickshaw, is in a terrible condition and as per doctors he has a thin chance of survival, while Mahendra is out of danger, although he has a broken spine, blood clots in his chest, injuries to his head and his one hand is unresponsive.”

When asked about the wedding, family members said they had not got the time to check the situation back home.

The wedding party was staying at the Jai Bharat Chawl in Kalwa. Wedding functions had begun from February 12.

Rajkumar, who worked as a rickshaw driver, stayed alone in the city, while his wife and three daughters lived back in their village.

The Yadav family seemed resolved to fight for a fair compensation.

Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city. Expertise Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information. Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department. Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others. Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture. Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.   ... Read More

