Mumbai Weather Updates: Heavy rain continues, schools shut today, traffic disrupted

Heavy showers continued in Mumbai on Tuesday, with the city recording ‘very heavy’ rainfall of 118.3 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall for today, as a result of which schools have been asked to remain shut.

“In wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall for the rest of the day too, the schools shall remain closed today. The Principals of the schools where students are already in, are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home carefully and safely,” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted on Wednesday morning.

The civic body has also asked people to avoid venturing near the sea or walking in waterlogged areas. Residents have been asked to call 1916 for any assistance.

Overnight rains have resulted in waterlogging and traffic disruption in Sion, Parel, King’s Circle, Dadar and Byculla.

While BEST had introduced some traffic diversions early in the morning, they have now been removed. Waterlogging on Thane Belapur Link Road has affected vehicular movement, with traffic coming from Thane badly affected. Traffic on the Mulund Goregaon Link Road is slow too, with low visibility.

The total seasonal rainfall for Mumbai so far is 2,848.2 mm. By 8.30am on Wednesday, most areas recorded rainfall of over 100mm for the second consecutive day.

While the Borivali fire station recorded a rainfall of 136.16 mm between Tuesday 8:30 am to Wednesday 8:30 am, at IIT Powai it was 174 mm, Vikhroli building proposal office 162 mm, Worli 107 mm, Haji Ali pumping station 118.31 mm, Dadar SWD office 149.61 mm, Wadala fire station 166.83 mm, Dharavi fire station 105.1 mm, Andheri East ward office 80.73 mm, Kandivli fire station 116.5 mm, Byculla fire station 112.25 mm and M/East ward office (Deonar) 87.09 mm.

High tide for today is likely at 3:27 pm, with a height of 4.18 m, while low tide around 9:26 pm will have a height of 0.77 m. On Thursday, high tide at 4:02 am will reach up to 4 m, while low tide at 9:49 am will be around 1.83 m.

In Navi Mumbai, Rabale saw severe waterlogging near the Rabale lake, with knee-deep water entering offices.

The seven lakes providing water to Mumbai are 97.77 per cent full.

Areas around the city too registered heavy to very heavy rainfall, with Dhanu at 100mm, Thane-Belapur 173mm and Alibaug 93.3mm.

(With inputs from ENS)