More light rain, cloudy skies in Mumbai this week: IMD

Light rain brought some respite from the heat between Monday night and Tuesday evening in the city. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Colaba observatory recorded 3.4 mm rainfall in this period.

The city is likely to see more light rain this week. According to the 48 hours forecast for Mumbai, generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or drizzle is likely.

However, the city recorded high humidity on Tuesday. According to the IMD’s Santacruz observatory (representative of the city), relative humidity on Tuesday morning was at 71 per cent and according to Colaba observatory it was 87 per cent. Relative humidity is usually recorded at 90 and above during monsoon season in the city.

The minimum temperature recorded at the Colaba observatory was a degree below normal at 27 degrees Celsius, while

according to the Santacruz observatory it was 29.2 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was also a degree above normal at 34.5 degrees Celsius. While light rain is forecast for the coming two days, the night and day temperature will remain above normal around 28 and 35 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to the seven-day forecast, the city is likely to record the first pre-monsoon showers of the season in the coming week. While cloudy skies are forecast for most of the week, rain and thunderstorms are likely on May 28 and 29.

Since May 20, the southwest monsoon has not progressed and is passing over the Bay of Bengal. The normal dates for the monsoon to cover the entire state are June 12 to June 15. This time, too, the monsoon is likely to reach Maharashtra around the same time. The official date for the arrival of monsoon over Mumbai is June 11.