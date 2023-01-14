Night temperature may dip below 15 degrees C

THE MINIMUM temperature in Mumbai is likely to fall below 15 degrees Celsius between January 14 and 17, which may result in the coolest phase of this winter as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

At present, the night temperature of Mumbai is hovering between 16 and 20 degrees. On Friday, the minimum temperature was around 19 degrees according to the reading at the Santacruz observatory of IMD.

“There is a possibility of the night temperature falling further during the upcoming weekend. The temperature may start receding from January 14 onwards and till January 17, the city may record night temperatures between 12 and 15 degrees. This is likely to become the coolest phase of winter this year,” said Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD.

Nair stated that with the presence of northerly dry winds the humidity will also be less during this time. “After January 17, the temperature may record a slight increase and the city along with several other parts of Maharashtra may get a little bit warmer,” Nair said.

She also said that during this period, the maximum temperature would also range between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius. Currently, the city is recording a maximum temperature above 30 degrees.

“At present, the northern part of India is experiencing snowfall due to which the western and north-western India is experiencing a dip in daily temperature in several parts of northern Maharashtra. The daily temperature has dipped below 10 degrees now,” said Mahesh Palawat, weather expert and meteorologist from SkyMet Weathers Private Limited.