Parched Mumbai awaits relief as IMD issues yellow alert from Monday

The weather bureau has predicted that moderate showers, along with thunderstorms, are likely in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts from Monday. (File Photo)

Mumbai is likely to get a respite from heat next week with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting increased rainfall activity across the city and its neighbouring districts from Monday. Sounding a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts, the weather bureau has predicted that moderate showers, along with thunderstorms, are likely.

While the city’s normal date of monsoon onset is June 11, the southwest monsoon has eluded the region over the past week.

In the absence of pre-monsoon showers and delayed monsoon onset, Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory is currently reeling under a rain deficit of 293 per cent, while the Colaba coastal observatory has recorded a deficit of 304 per cent.