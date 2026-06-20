Parched Mumbai awaits relief as IMD issues yellow alert from Monday

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Mumbai is likely to get a respite from heat next week with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting increased rainfall activity across the city and its neighbouring districts from Monday. Sounding a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts, the weather bureau has predicted that moderate showers, along with thunderstorms, are likely.
While the city’s normal date of monsoon onset is June 11, the southwest monsoon has eluded the region over the past week.
In the absence of pre-monsoon showers and delayed monsoon onset, Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory is currently reeling under a rain deficit of 293 per cent, while the Colaba coastal observatory has recorded a deficit of 304 per cent.
This month, the Santacruz observatory only received 13 mm of rainfall, and the Colaba observatory has logged 7 mm of rainfall. The actual average for June in Mumbai, by contrast, stands at 526 mm.
On Saturday morning, pockets of the island city woke up to a drizzle, with the Colaba observatory logging 2 mm of rainfall by 8.30 am. The patchy rainfall in isolated pockets has left temperatures soaring with the Santacruz and Colaba observatories recording nearly 35°C on the mercury scales, which is more than 3°C above the normal.
Starting Monday, the IMD has sounded a yellow alert across the Konkan region, stating the possibility of thunderstorms along with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at the speed of 30 to 40 kmph.
Even as the rain activity is slated to gather pace, the weather bureau has maintained that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into the Konkan belt from June 24. Currently, the southwest monsoon is stalled in the southern regions of Maharashtra. Meteorologists have attributed the temporary slowdown of showers to the absence of favourable monsoon systems like offshore troughs, low-pressure areas or cyclonic circulations over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.
Amid a prolonged delay in the onset of monsoon, the total stock in the seven lakes catering to Mumbai’s potable water demand is fast dwindling. On Saturday morning, the total stock in the lakes plummeted to 9 per cent or 1.30 lakh million litres. Last year, on the same day, the water levels in dams touched 25 per cent of the total capacity.
According to senior civic officials, Mumbai—along with the existing stock, additional reserve supplies from the state government and the water cut in place—has stock to last till mid-August.
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