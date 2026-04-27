Relief for Mumbai: IMD forecasts temperature dip to 33°C after heat spell

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After days of hot and humid conditions, Mumbai is slated to experience respite with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a temperature dip in the week ahead. With no alerts sounded, the IMD has said maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 33 degrees, starting Thursday.
Over the past four days, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad were placed under a yellow alert owing to the possibility of hot and humid weather.
Maximum temperatures surpassed normal levels for consecutive days, with daytime temperatures on April 25 surpassing 39 degrees Celsius across several stations. While the IMD’s Thane-Belapur station logged 39 degrees Celsius, its automatic weather stations, like those at Mumbai’s Ram Mandir and Vikhroli, also recorded 39 degrees Celsius.
Meteorologists attributed the spike to a combination of weather systems such as anti-cyclones, which lead to an influx of dry winds.
Owing to prevailing systems, temperatures in the Vidarbha region’s Akola reached 46.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, making it the country’s hottest city of the day.
Starting Tuesday, the IMD has lifted its alerts for the Konkan region, including Mumbai, indicating a likely dip in temperatures. In its five-day forecast for the region, the IMD has said that Mumbai’s daytime temperatures will oscillate between 33 and 34 degrees till May 3.
While several Vidarbha districts are slated to receive pre-monsoon rain in the days ahead, thunderstorms are likely in the Konkan region, with the IMD forecasting dry skies in the districts.
Mumbai is prone to experiencing above-normal temperatures in April, which is also marked by pre-monsoon thunderstorm spells. Historical records from the IMD show that Santacruz’s hottest April day was recorded at 42.2 degrees in 1952.
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