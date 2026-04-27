Relief for Mumbai: IMD forecasts temperature dip to 33°C after heat spell

After days of hot and humid conditions, Mumbai is slated to experience respite with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a temperature dip in the week ahead. With no alerts sounded, the IMD has said maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 33 degrees, starting Thursday.

Over the past four days, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad were placed under a yellow alert owing to the possibility of hot and humid weather.

Maximum temperatures surpassed normal levels for consecutive days, with daytime temperatures on April 25 surpassing 39 degrees Celsius across several stations. While the IMD’s Thane-Belapur station logged 39 degrees Celsius, its automatic weather stations, like those at Mumbai’s Ram Mandir and Vikhroli, also recorded 39 degrees Celsius.