Mumbai News Live: Huge force on standby amid Raj Thackeray’s call for Hanuman Chalisa protest

Mumbai News: The Mumbai Police have kept a huge force on standby at its headquarters to avert any law-and-order situation in the city amid MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s call for playing Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques playing Azaan on loudspeakers. Eleven FIRs were registered and 56 people arrested across Maharashtra on Tuesday and Wednesday in connection with this. Thackeray said that the protest in the form of playing the Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques will continue until all loudspeakers are removed.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Sharad Pawar was questioned by lawyers about Elgaar Parishad during a cross examination before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry on Thursday. Advocate B G Bansode questioned Pawar about his recommendation to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the role of Pune city police in the investigation. The two-member commission headed by retired justice J N Patel is probing into the causes of violence in Koregaon Bhima area of Pune on January 1, 2018.

In an attempt to increase ridership, the Mumbai divison of Western and Central Railway reduced the air-conditioned (AC) and first class local train tickets by nearly 50 per cent from Thursday. The AC local trains have very few takers and can be seen empty most of the time due to high ticket prices.