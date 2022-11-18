scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Mumbai weather: Temperatures to see ‘marginal drop’ in next few days

Mumbai is likely to record a one- or two-degree drop in temperatures in the next week.

IMD officials maintain that cold winds from the snow-clad mountains have already started blowing over Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Punjab. (Representational Photo/File)

Temperatures in Mumbai are likely to see a marginal drop in the next week, according to weather experts.

On Friday, Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees and a minimum temperature of 19 degrees, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

“A fresh western disturbance will approach over the western Himalayas. This may alter the flow of winds in northwest India and eventually may lead to a marginal fall in temperature within the next few days,” an IMD official said.

Officials said that the western disturbance over the Himalayas has moved eastwards and cold winds from the snow-clad mountains have already started blowing over Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Punjab.

However, experts maintained that the temperature would drop by only a few degrees in Mumbai and the city was unlikely to see a steep drop.

“The fall in temperature may occur after November 22 and the city may record a drop by one or two degrees in both maximum and minimum temperature. There will not be a steady drop in temperature till there is heavy snowfall in the western Himalayas,” said Mahesh Palawat, meteorologist and climate expert from Skymet Weather Services.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 12:45:28 pm
