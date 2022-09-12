scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Mumbai weather: Overcast skies today, moderate rain toward evening likely, says BMC

Between September 13 and 15, Mumbai city, its suburbs, Konkan, and Goa are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, according to private weather forecasting agency Skymet.

In the past 24 hours, Mumbai's Colaba station recorded 55.6 mm of rainfall, and the Santacruz station recorded 2.2 mm. (File photo)

Mumbai will witness overcast skies throughout the day Monday and is likely to receive moderate rainfall toward the evening with the possibility of thunderstorms, according to information from the BMC’s disaster management department.

On Sunday evening, Mumbai witnessed light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, and gusty winds at the speed of 30 to 40 km, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has also predicted heavy rainfall for Mumbai throughout the week, until September 15.

In the past 24 hours, Mumbai’s Colaba station recorded 55.6 mm of rainfall, and the Santacruz station recorded 2.2 mm, with humidity at 95 per cent and 90 per cent respectively. While the maximum temperature in Mumbai went up to 31 degrees, the minimum temperature was 25 degrees, according to the IMD.

Between September 13 and 15, Mumbai city, its suburbs, Konkan, and Goa are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, according to private weather forecasting agency Skymet. “There are chances of widespread flash floods and water logging over these areas,” said Skymet in a statement Sunday.

Rainfall in Mumbai over the week is due to the depression forming over South Odisha which will gradually move in the West Northwest direction, Skymet also said in its statement.

“Although it may lose some of its intensity, but it will give moderate to heavy rain over eastern districts of Gujarat as well as over South and East Rajasthan. Usually, the low-pressure area or depression which moves across Centre parts of the country has a pull effect over West Coast leading to increased rain activities over Gujarat, coastal parts of Maharashtra as well as over Karnataka coast,” the statement said.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 12:18:12 pm
