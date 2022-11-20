scorecardresearch
Mumbai weather: Minimum temperature falls below 20 degrees for second time in two weeks

Earlier on November 6, Mumbai saw the mercury dip to 19.6 degrees.

Mumbai skyline seen vaguely on a hazy evening. (PTI)

Mumbai felt a nip in the air as the mercury level dropped Sunday. The city’s temperature dipped below the 20-degree mark, as the minimum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed 19.8 degree Celsius.

This is the second time in the past two weeks that the minimum temperature in the city has dipped below 20 degrees. Earlier on November 6, Mumbai saw the mercury dip to 19.6 degrees.

Meanwhile, weather experts have said that the overall temperature in the city may see a marginal drop further in the coming week.

Weather officials said currently the western disturbance over the Himalayas has moved eastwards, therefore cold winds from the snow-clad mountains have already started blowing over Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Punjab.

“A fresh western disturbance will approach over the western Himalayas. This may alter the flow of winds in northwest India and eventually may lead to a marginal fall in temperature within the next few days,” said an IMD official.

However, experts maintained that the temperature would drop by only a few degrees in Mumbai and the city will not see a steep drop.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 07:04:00 pm
