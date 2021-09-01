Mumbai records deficit rainfall in August; moderate shower expected today

Several parts of Mumbai and neighbouring districts witnessed moderate rainfall throughout Tuesday night. The area is likely to receive moderate to heavy rain in isolated places on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, ending Wednesday at 8:30 am, the city recorded heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 108.4 mm of rain and high relative humidity at 90 per cent. The Colaba observatory recorded moderate rainfall at 57.2 mm.

On Wednesday morning, no rain was recorded in the Mumbai suburbs, while light rainfall — between 1 and 5 mm — was recorded in the city and the neighbouring districts of Mumbai.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is expected to be 24 degrees Celsius in Mumbai.

The rainfall in the city in August has been largely deficient. Mumbai’s rainfall deficit for the month is minus 38, with just 337.8 mm of rain recorded at IMD’s observatory in Santacruz, as opposed to the normal recording of 546.2 mm.

However, the cumulative rainfall records of the first three months of the monsoon season show that Maharashtra has recorded 153 per cent excess rainfall. Mumbai has recorded a total of 2,421.8 mm of rain this monsoon, since June 1, exceeding the seasonal average rainfall. The seasonal (four months) average is 2,205 mm.