Mumbai weather: Light to moderate rain to continue in city and suburbs

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday forecast Mumbai will continue to see ‘light to moderate spells of rain’ with a partly cloudy sky for the next 24 hours, saying the monsoon will not retreat any time soon.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city reported 2.43 mm of rainfall till 8 am on Monday. Out of which, the island city received 0.09 mm, while Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs recorded 2.12 mm and 0.22 mm of rainfall each.

“Light to moderate spells of rain will continue in the island city and suburban belt and the sky will remain partly cloudy, through the maximum period of the day for the next 24 hours. The drizzles will be sporadic and there is no possibility of thunderstorms or heavy rain. These spells are likely to continue for the next two days since monsoon is not retreating from Mumbai right now,” said an IMD official.

Officials added the temperature would range between 26 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius for the next 48 hours in Mumbai and there is also a chance of a slight rise in temperature during the middle of this week.