scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Mumbai weather: Light to moderate rain to continue in city and suburbs

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city reported 2.43 mm of rainfall till 8 am on Monday.

Officials added the temperature would range between 26 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius for the next 48 hours in Mumbai and there is also a chance of a slight rise in temperature during the middle of this week. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday forecast Mumbai will continue to see ‘light to moderate spells of rain’ with a partly cloudy sky for the next 24 hours, saying the monsoon will not retreat any time soon.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city reported 2.43 mm of rainfall till 8 am on Monday. Out of which, the island city received 0.09 mm, while Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs recorded 2.12 mm and 0.22 mm of rainfall each.

“Light to moderate spells of rain will continue in the island city and suburban belt and the sky will remain partly cloudy, through the maximum period of the day for the next 24 hours. The drizzles will be sporadic and there is no possibility of thunderstorms or heavy rain. These spells are likely to continue for the next two days since monsoon is not retreating from Mumbai right now,” said an IMD official.

More from Mumbai

Officials added the temperature would range between 26 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius for the next 48 hours in Mumbai and there is also a chance of a slight rise in temperature during the middle of this week.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...Premium
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loosePremium
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loose
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry ...Premium
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry ...

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 11:56:56 am
Next Story

Pune Campus Watch: Regular communication and discipline can help avoid incidents like that in Chandigarh, say hostellers, rectors

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement